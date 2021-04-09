Asian-American man attacked in Chinatown wants to see increased police in community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 64-year-old Asian-American man is sharing his story with Action News after a suspect was arrested and charged with attacking him in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood.

The man didn't want to be identified but explained what happened through a translator.

According to police, the crime happened at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of North 10th Street.

The victim said he was leaving work when, out of nowhere, a man approached him, started using anti-Asian remarks and attacked him.

"He was walking for about five minutes and noticed a man walking up to him, screaming at him, blaming him for COVID-19 and kept bumping into him physically," said the translator.

The suspect, James Foster, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats, assault and other related charges, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The victim says he's not sure why he was attacked.

"He is very, very scared after this incident. He is still scared today. His family is really afraid and his family doesn't want him to go to work," said the translator.

The man said he's saddened to hear about the recent attacks on his community and is hoping this never happens again.



"He feels in the community right now, the best that can happen, is the police and law enforcement increase resources to ensure pedestrians and residents are safe," said the translator.

Police said the suspect was tased twice before he was taken into custody. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 22.
