AskAChefAnything Live auction benefits immigrant food workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Through this crisis, we've seen many in the restaurant industry struggle to make ends meet.
There's a fundraiser happening right now that benefits immigrant food workers by giving us a rare chance to connect with some of our city's culinary stars.
It's called #AskChefsAnything.
Close to 40 Philadelphia participants are on board, from chefs, sommeliers, wine makers, cheese experts and more.
Joe Beddia from Pizzeria Beddia says, go ahead, ask him anything. Even his pizza secrets! It's for a good cause.
"We are trying to feed people at the end of the day, and hungry people in the country that are working and can't really afford it," Beddia said.
Pizzeria Beddia just opened up for takeout last week.
Also on the list:
The Good King Tavern in South Philadelphia, which just opened for food takeout Friday.
They also sell wine to go.
"Being able to have an opportunity to talk to whoever wants to talk to us about wine, especially right now, is pretty exciting," says Chloe Grigri of The Good King Tavern and Le Caveau Bar.
"There's not much to get excited about right now, and this is exciting," Grigri said.
Organizers said the bidding has been feverish in Philly, with people jumping on a chance for a virtual date with their favorites.
"You really have 30 minutes, one-on-one with the person who bid for and you can ask anything," says Anna Polonsky, the co-founder of #AskChefsAnything. "In our experience , it has been a mix of recipe tips, career advice, or just checking in. It's been really nice to see that happen."
#AskChefsAnything has already raised enough in New York and LA to serve 55,000 meals and counting.
The auction closes this Sunday at 8 p.m.
