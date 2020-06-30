Asphalt tank erupts into flames in Gloucester City, N.J., forces evacuations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6284081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Action Cam was on the scene of an asphalt tank fire in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire at an asphalt processing plant resulted in a hazmat situation and evacuations in Camden County, New Jersey early Tuesday.Officials said a large tank containing asphalt began to smolder around 12:45 a.m. at Blueknight Energy Partners on the 200 block of Water Street in Gloucester City.Neighbors said they woke up to a loud bang and their homes shook.Kathy Geiser said she spent all morning in her car with her son worried about their home and neighborhood."He came running downstairs screaming that he heard an explosion and the asphalt plant around the corner caught fire," said Geiser. "It's scary. It's only a block away."The Gloucester City Fire Department responded to the blaze along with other fire crews. A hazmat unit was also on the scene.Officials evacuated those in the surrounding area for about four hours as a precaution, until it was safe to return. Approximately 30 families were evacuated within a three to four block radius.There is no word yet on what caused the fire.So far there are no reports of any injuries.