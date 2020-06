EMBED >More News Videos Residents in Southern California were treated to a bright sight Wednesday night, prompting many to take to social media.

AUSTRALIA -- Night owls in a remote part of western Australia captured a stunning green fireball streaking across the night sky.Astronomers believe it was "asteroid 2002 N-N-4," which was scheduled to pass Earth around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.It may look small, but that asteroid is estimated to be the size of six football fields.Despite being clearly visible, NASA says the asteroid was more than 3 million miles away from our planet, 13 times further away than the moon, so there's no risk of it hitting the Earth.