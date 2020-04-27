COVID-19 forces Delaware County nurse, family to separate temporarily

ASTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Deal family of Aston, Delaware County hasn't seen their loved one in nine days, and they don't know yet when they will see her again.Melissa Deal is a nurse at Riddle Hospital in Media where she is treating some COVID-19 patients.Her 13-year-old son, Sean, has an immune deficiency disorder making him vulnerable to COVID-19. Because of that, Melissa has to remain quarantined.The hospital is putting her up at a hotel near the hospital. Deal's hotel room window is now covered in drawings from her three kids. Sean spearheaded the idea.She displayed them for the kids to see when they drive by, and some of their drawings are joining a collection of rainbow drawings in the hospital, too."It makes me feel loved and that they are thinking about me," said Deal outside her hotel room Sunday.From the Deal's Aston home, Sean described the struggles of being apart saying,"It's been kind of hard lately because usually she's home to help us and stuff and it's weird her being gone for nine days."Besides the drawings, the family has sent flowers, they FaceTime daily and also stand outside Melissa's hotel window to have a chat at a safe distance.Sean said he's proud of his mom.