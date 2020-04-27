Coronavirus

COVID-19 forces Delaware County nurse, family to separate temporarily

By
ASTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Deal family of Aston, Delaware County hasn't seen their loved one in nine days, and they don't know yet when they will see her again.

Melissa Deal is a nurse at Riddle Hospital in Media where she is treating some COVID-19 patients.

Her 13-year-old son, Sean, has an immune deficiency disorder making him vulnerable to COVID-19. Because of that, Melissa has to remain quarantined.

The hospital is putting her up at a hotel near the hospital. Deal's hotel room window is now covered in drawings from her three kids. Sean spearheaded the idea.

She displayed them for the kids to see when they drive by, and some of their drawings are joining a collection of rainbow drawings in the hospital, too.

"It makes me feel loved and that they are thinking about me," said Deal outside her hotel room Sunday.

From the Deal's Aston home, Sean described the struggles of being apart saying,"It's been kind of hard lately because usually she's home to help us and stuff and it's weird her being gone for nine days."

Besides the drawings, the family has sent flowers, they FaceTime daily and also stand outside Melissa's hotel window to have a chat at a safe distance.

Sean said he's proud of his mom.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

'We wanted to be married': Doylestown couple ties the knot in backyard ceremony despite COVID-19

Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old son's suffering from coronavirus

Driver in NJ crash may have passed out from wearing N95 mask too long: Police

Families in need receive free produce from Camden pop-up market amid COVID-19

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelaware countyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
N.J. tech company aims to donate 1 million face masks
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Philly Tuesday
New Jersey governor to unveil plan to reopen state
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey governor to unveil plan to reopen state
Quick return to 'normal' unlikely amid reopening in Pa.
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Philly Tuesday
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores Monday
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Video captures N.J. officer helping driver in burning car
N.J. tech company aims to donate 1 million face masks
Show More
Fallen Del. corporal honored on anniversary of death
N.J. trooper shot while investigating home invasion
Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Camden
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
Del. inmate dies from COVID-19; 4,034 total cases in state
More TOP STORIES News