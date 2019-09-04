At least 1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Pennsville, New Jersey

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead following a crash on northbound I-295 in Salem County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.A car collided with an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer at 8:30 p.m. near Exit 1-C in Pennsville.The big rig then ran through a guardrail, partially off the road.Authorities have not said how the accident happened or anything about additional injuries.