At least 1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Pennsville, New Jersey

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead following a crash on northbound I-295 in Salem County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

A car collided with an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer at 8:30 p.m. near Exit 1-C in Pennsville.

The big rig then ran through a guardrail, partially off the road.

Authorities have not said how the accident happened or anything about additional injuries.
