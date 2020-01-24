At least 1 injured in Vineland, New Jersey crash

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person was injured and traffic was snarled Friday afternoon following a crash on Route 55 in Vineland, New Jersey.The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 55, near Exit 29.According to police, a car flipped over and landed in a grassy median. At least one person was injured.Multiple lanes were closed while authorities investigated the crash.