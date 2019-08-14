At least 1 stabbed after fight on North Broad Street, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight along North Broad Street ended with at least one person being stabbed, Philadelphia police say.It happened Tuesday night around 6:15 p.m. along North Broad Street and Girard Avenue.Police say they arrived on the scene to find multiple people fighting; one man was suffering a stab wound to the back.He was rushed to Temple Hospital for serious injuries but not believed to be life-threatening.No arrests have been made.It's unclear what sparked the fight.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.