At least 1 stabbed after fight on North Broad Street, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight along North Broad Street ended with at least one person being stabbed, Philadelphia police say.

It happened Tuesday night around 6:15 p.m. along North Broad Street and Girard Avenue.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find multiple people fighting; one man was suffering a stab wound to the back.

He was rushed to Temple Hospital for serious injuries but not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

It's unclear what sparked the fight.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
