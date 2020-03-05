At least 2 people found dead in Reading house fire: Police

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least two people were found dead in a house fire in Reading, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.

Heavy flames were showing as crews arrived on the scene.

The fire has been knocked down but not uncontrol, officials said.

Police confirm two people were found dead in the blaze. It's still unclear if the victims died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
