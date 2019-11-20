At least 3 injured after crash on Route 49 in Pennsville, New Jersey

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least three people are injured after a serious two-vehicle crash in Pennsville, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 49 near Benson Avenue.

Police say at least three people are injured, including an 18-year-old woman, the teen's grandmother and the driver of a second vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation,

