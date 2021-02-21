At least 3 injured after shooting at bowling alley in East Norriton, Pa.

EAST NORRITON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least three people are injured after a shooting at a bowling alley in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.It happened around 7 p.m. at the Our Time Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes, located in the 2900 block of Swede Road in East Norriton.Police confirm three people have been injured in the shooting. There is no immediate word on their conditions.It's still unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the property.