South Africa train crash: At least 3 killed, 200 injured

(Shutterstock)

Authorities in South Africa say a train collision in the capital has killed three people and injured more than 200.

Netcare911, an emergency responders' group, says many injuries are "minor to moderate" but that one person in critical condition was airlifted to a hospital after the accident Tuesday in Pretoria.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
