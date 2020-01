EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash involving a school bus in New Castle, Delaware on January 9, 2020.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are on the scene of a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon.It happened around 3:38 p.m. on Memorial Drive.Police say at least 4 people were injured in the accident involving a school bus and another vehicle.Chopper 6 was over the scene as several students were let off the school bus.It's unknown if any students were injured.