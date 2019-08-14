At least 5 officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5467936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows officers with guns drawn during shooting incident in Philly on August 14, 2019.

Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 14, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple police officers have been shot during a chaotic incident in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia on Wednesday.It's happening along the 3700 block of North 15th Street.Chopper 6 is over the massive police presence as officers have guns drawn near a home on the block.Police say at least five officers have been shot and rushed to Temple University Hospital. The conditions of the officers appear to be non-life threatening, ABC News sources confirm.Action News has learned that the sixth officer suffered a graze wound.Temple University is currently on lockdown as police try to secure the area.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.The Associated Press contributed to this story.