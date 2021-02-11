At least 5 dead in massive north Texas pileup

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth.
Multiple people were trapped inside wrecked vehicles for hours after the crashes, including a number of 18-wheelers, WFAA-TV reported.
Fort Worth authorities confirmed there were at least five deaths, and crews were still looking for people trapped in the wreckage by mid-morning
More than 30 people were hospitalized after the pre-dawn collisions that were caught on video. Fort Worth police officers reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars as first responders struggled to get to them.
Freezing rain in the region caused roads to glaze over with ice, making it near impossible for drivers to maintain control.
CAUTION - GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man walks away from crash after leaping over barrier
In Austin, 100 miles to the south, emergency officials said that more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road, and one person was injured.
Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.
More than 125,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning, largely in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.