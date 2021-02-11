At least 5 dead in massive north Texas pileup

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Police say at least five people were killed in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. Fort Worth police say the number of injured is still unknown as they are still working the accident. The pileup happened as a winter storm is dropping freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth.

Multiple people were trapped inside wrecked vehicles for hours after the crashes, including a number of 18-wheelers, WFAA-TV reported.

Fort Worth authorities confirmed there were at least five deaths, and crews were still looking for people trapped in the wreckage by mid-morning

EMBED More News Videos

Multiple people were trapped inside wrecked vehicles on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, including a number of 18-wheelers, authorities said.



More than 30 people were hospitalized after the pre-dawn collisions that were caught on video. Fort Worth police officers reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars as first responders struggled to get to them.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities confirmed there were fatalities in Thursday morning's crash involving dozens of vehicles along an icy interstate.



Freezing rain in the region caused roads to glaze over with ice, making it near impossible for drivers to maintain control.

CAUTION - GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man walks away from crash after leaping over barrier
EMBED More News Videos

CAUTION - GRAPHIC VIDEO: As some drivers were able to escape from the wreckage, one man is seen leaping over a barrier with no time to spare as an 18-wheeler plows into multiple ve



In Austin, 100 miles to the south, emergency officials said that more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road, and one person was injured.

Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.

More than 125,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning, largely in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthcar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capitol rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Dems say in trial | LIVE
AccuWeather: More wintry weather this weekend
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Body found in back of U-Haul truck in Philadelphia
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs after crash that injured children
Woman found dead in vehicle parked at gas station
Early commuters wake up to fresh coating of snow
Show More
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Temple study finds link between Philly's COVID lockdowns, gun violence
Driver whose truck plunged off overpass speaks from hospital bed
Carson Wentz releases video for Giving Hearts Day
New Giant supermarket coming to Northeast Philly
More TOP STORIES News