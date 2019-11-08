earthquake

At least 5 killed, 120 injured in Iran earthquake

At least five people are dead and 120 others hurt after a magnitude 5.9-earthquake struck northwestern Iran early on Friday.

Officials say the quake rattled the eastern portion of the Azerbaijan province at a depth of just over six miles.

Information coming in indicates the destruction of three small villages in the area.

Search and rescue operations are still underway at this time.
