At least 88 hurt in South Korea high-rise fire

SEOUL, South Korea -- A fire spread up a high-rise apartment building by strong winds in a South Korean port city left scores of people with minor injuries, officials said Friday.

Footage from the scene in Ulsan showed a huge ball of orange flame soaring up the 33-floor building and shooting through the roof as firefighting crews tried to put out the blaze from below.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries. Hundreds of residents evacuated as the fire broke out while workers rescued another 77 who had escaped to the roof or other spaces.

South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said at least 88 people were treated for minor injuries such as scratches or lightly inhaling smoke.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which they said started at a balcony in one of the lower floors late Thursday and spread up the exterior of the building amid strong winds. The fire was nearly put out as of 9 a.m. Friday.

ALSO READ: The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
building firefiresouth koreaapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Action News Investigation: Cause of rising gun violence in Philadelphia
Foles beats Brady again in rematch of Super Bowl 52 QBs
1 killed, multiple injured after shots fired outside Philly store
Police: 'Deranged' man killed woman in carjacking during deadly rampage
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Ketamine found in picture frames at Philly airport
Hundreds of birds found dead after flying into Center City buildings
Show More
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
Top 6: Dining spots in Hammonton, NJ
Local 22 union asks leaders to rescind Trump endorsement
AccuWeather: Chilly Start, Pleasant Afternoon Today
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
More TOP STORIES News