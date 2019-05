ATF investigating explosion in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bethlehem are investigating a reported explosion on Wednesday night.It happened around Blossom Lane and Fleur lane , according to WFMZ. ATF officials tell Action News there was an explosion, but they can't confirm the type of device.An eyewitness said he was cutting grass between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. when he heard what sounded like an "explosion."A resident who lives outside where the explosion took place told WFMZ he was standing outside when a man driving a gray pickup truck tossed something out the window and it exploded.No injuries have been reported.Bethlehem police and ATF are continuing their investigation.