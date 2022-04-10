Atlantic City

Atlantic City casinos bounce back, surpassed pre-pandemic earnings last year

Compare that to 2020, when the number was at $117 million.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Atlantic City casinos bounce back, surpassed pre-pandemic earnings last year

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Another sign of pandemic recovery in Atlantic City.

Casino earnings have surpassed where they were before the pandemic started.

According to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the nine casinos earned nearly $767 million last year.

Compare that to 2020, when the number was at $117 million.

Their performance also exceeded that of 2019, when they earned just under $600 million.

Most of the improvement is due to the performance of just two casinos - Hard Rock and Ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessatlantic cityatlantic citycasino
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATLANTIC CITY
Eyeing better days, Atlantic City casinos start new projects
Atlantic City bookshop collecting rare books for over 5 decades
Delco WW coach training for 70.3 mile Half Ironman in Atlantic City
Phish concert draws large crowds to Atlantic City beach
TOP STORIES
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia
Man sought for murder of ex-girlfriend in King of Prussia
Suspects sought after teen shot, killed in Overbrook
Three kittens rescued after being tied up, thrown in the trash
4 hospitalized after crash in Kingsessing
Fire crews battle fast moving house fire in Marple Township
AccuWeather: Chilly Breeze, Spotty Shower
Show More
Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race
Philly holds 'celebration of champions' for youth sports teams
Police: Shooting may have stemmed from stolen vehicle dispute
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Hundreds 'Fight for Air' as they climb floors of Philly high-rise
More TOP STORIES News