Atlantic City casinos bounce back, surpassed pre-pandemic earnings last year

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Another sign of pandemic recovery in Atlantic City.Casino earnings have surpassed where they were before the pandemic started.According to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the nine casinos earned nearly $767 million last year.Compare that to 2020, when the number was at $117 million.Their performance also exceeded that of 2019, when they earned just under $600 million.Most of the improvement is due to the performance of just two casinos - Hard Rock and Ocean.