Fiery crash on Atlantic City Expressway under investigation

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a serious crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the westbound lanes in Winslow Township, Camden County.
Police said a driver of an SUV drove off the highway, crashed into a wooded area, and burst into flames.
There's no word yet on the condition of the driver, or on if there was anyone else in the vehicle.
