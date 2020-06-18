Traffic

Fiery crash on Atlantic City Expressway under investigation

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a serious crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the westbound lanes in Winslow Township, Camden County.

Police said a driver of an SUV drove off the highway, crashed into a wooded area, and burst into flames.

There's no word yet on the condition of the driver, or on if there was anyone else in the vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwinslowcamden countyaccidentatlantic city expresswaycrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Budget deal cuts Philly police and fire funding
FBI: Etsy, LinkedIn used to make arrest in police car arson
Tension continues over Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza
2 men charged with unrelated rape of same boy
AccuWeather: More Clouds, More Humid, More Showers Today
Man drives self to hospital after being shot in his car
'Terror Behind the Walls' suspended due to COVID-19
Show More
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Actor Danny Masterson charged with rape, officials say
Voice of 49ers Greg Papa proud to be Gary's younger brother
Hero junior firefighter saves neighbor's life
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
More TOP STORIES News