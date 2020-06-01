Atlantic City extends curfew until June 8 due to vandalism

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6224117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Reed Gusciora speaks about looting in Trenton on May 31, 2020.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City, New Jersey is extending its citywide curfew through Monday, June 8 as a result of the weekend looting and vandalism.The curfew goes into effect each night at 7 p.m. During the curfew, only people traveling to or from work, or seeking medical or police assistance are permitted.Protests turned violent in parts of South Jersey on Sunday, leading to damaged stores and curfews. Residents and visitors came out to the Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City to clean up Monday morning."You saw Atlantic City at its worst yesterday, and once again you see Atlantic City at its best. People coming here to rally to clean up," Mayor Marty Small said during a Monday morning press conference.Small said the vandalism reached the All Wars Memorial Building that feeds senior citizens twice a week. He said looters stole supplies from the building.The mayor said 17 people were arrested, six of whom were from Atlantic City."We're a bunch of resilient people, every time we're counted out, we always come back," Small said.In Trenton, Mayor Reed Gusciora said protests were mostly peaceful Saturday and Sunday but things turned violent by nightfall."The crowds, which was many people from out of town, some were from in town, decided that their productivity would be by starting to loot stores on West State Street. I don't really think looting a sneaker store or a liquor store is really productive or the discussion going," Gusciora said.Gusciora says a curfew will remain in effect until Monday.No injuries were reported Sunday.we