Caesars, De Niro-backed Nobu unveil project in Atlantic City

The new eatery and rebranded rooms are expected to be ready by summer 2022.
Caesars, De Niro-backed Nobu unveil project in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- A hospitality company involving actor Robert De Niro will open a restaurant in Caesars casino in Atlantic City and renovate hotel rooms there.

Caesars Entertainment said Tuesday it is joining with Nobu Hospitality for a project to be called Nobu Hotel Atlantic City.

The development, including a Nobu restaurant, is part of a $400 million investment Caesars Entertainment is making in Atlantic City over the next three years. It also will include the rebranding of several floors of hotel rooms in Caesars as the Nobu Hotel.

The new eatery and rebranded rooms are expected to be ready by summer 2022.

Nobu was founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, De Niro and film producer Meir Teper. The company is doing similar projects in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

