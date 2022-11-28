2 suspects wanted in triple stabbing at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City

Investigators say an altercation led to a physical confrontation which resulted in three people being stabbed.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic City have filed charges against two men in connection with a triple stabbing at Harrah's Resort and Casino on Thanksgiving Day.

It happened during a fight around 1:30 a.m. at the Pool, which is a nightclub at the casino.

Those victims are all expected to survive their injuries.

The suspects - Dante Braxton and Kamal Allen - are still on the run.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766.