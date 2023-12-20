It's the most wonderful time of the year to be in Atlantic City

Atlantic City is well-known for its gaming, but the resort offers many other experiences for guests year-round, including over the holidays.

Atlantic City is well-known for its gaming, but the resort offers many other experiences for guests year-round, including over the holidays.

Atlantic City is well-known for its gaming, but the resort offers many other experiences for guests year-round, including over the holidays.

Atlantic City is well-known for its gaming, but the resort offers many other experiences for guests year-round, including over the holidays.

ATLANTI CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City is well-known for its gaming, but the resorts offer many other experiences for guests year-round, including over the holidays.

Local Spotlight is joined by Ryan Burch, Vice President of Hotel Operations for Ocean Casino Resort, to learn more about what AC has to offer.

Burch discusses how Ocean Casino Resort has transformed its property into a festive Tinseltown experience.

We are also joined by Atlantic City's CRDA Director of Communications and Marketing, Karen Martin, who tells us what types of activities are offered in Atlantic City.

Anyone can celebrate the season and enjoy festive events, pop-up experiences, live entertainment, a holiday cocktail and mocktail trail, and spectacular displays.

She recommends going to ACTinselTown.com and printing out the map and full list of activities.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. also shares with us why Atlantic City is the place to visit.

From an indoor water park to iconic restaurants, Atlantic City has something for everyone this holiday season.

To learn more visit AtlanticCityNJ.Com.