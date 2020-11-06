Philadelphia police investigate another ATM explosion

It happened around midnight Friday on the 2500 block of West Sterner Street in North Philadelphia.
The blast knocked the machine onto its side outside the 2501 Sterner Inc. market.
Police said no cash was taken.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Dozens of ATMs have been targeted across Philadelphia in recent weeks.
Police are investigating these incidents along with the civil unrest and looting that unfolded in the city following the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.
