explosion

ATM explosion at Wawa in Mayfair is latest in rash of incidents

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responded to an ATM explosion in Mayfair Saturday morning, the latest in a rash of similar occurrences over the past week.

Officers were called to a reported explosion inside a Wawa along the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

The Wawa had been boarded up after the looting and civil unrest following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Police said the suspect broke into the convenience store through a rear door.

RELATED: 7 more ATM explosions across Philadelphia under investigation
EMBED More News Videos

There were seven additional ATM explosions across Philadelphia.



Officials said an explosive device was placed under the ATM and ignited.

Wawa representatives said no cash was in or taken from the ATM at this location at any point Saturday or earlier in the week. Police had earlier told Action News the money in the ATM was stolen in prior days, but Wawa said that information was not correct.

The Bomb Squad worked to remove the device from the store.

Dozens of ATMs have been damaged in recent days. Authorities are continuing to investigate all of the explosions.

RELATED: 10 ATMs damaged amid overnight unrest in Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

At least 10 ATM machines were damaged late Monday and early Tuesday in Philadelphia, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mayfair (philadelphia)explosionwalter wallace jr shootinglootingatmwawa
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
2 charged after Philly police find explosives in van
Explosion heard in Gloucester Co., 2 found dead after fire
ATM explosions reported across Philadelphia
10 ATMs damaged amid overnight unrest in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly curfew ends, National Guard arrives as city braces for more unrest
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
'Green' cocaine confiscated at Philadelphia airport
Port Richmond residents speak out over looting, damage
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
Lawyer: Mom, child trapped in crowd when Philly police smashed car
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
Show More
2 officers 'ambushed' in New Orleans by shooter on pedicab: Police
Nurses at St. Mary vote to authorize strike
AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly
2 teens apologize for looting nonprofit, then offered jobs
How the 'Golden State Killer,' a serial rapist, murderer, evaded capture for decades
More TOP STORIES News