3 in custody after rash of ATM explosions in Philadelphia: Sources

Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been investigating more than 100 explosions over the last few months.
Video captured the aftermath of one explosion last month in the city's Northern Liberties section.
SEE ALSO: Investigation underway after ATM explosion in Northern Liberties
On March 24, multiple blasts scattered bundles of cash across the roadway near a Wells Fargo ATM on N. 2nd Street. It's the second time this ATM has been detonated in recent months.
A neighbor's photo captured a white car near the crime scene at the time of the blast. The suspects were able to get away by the time officers arrived.
Sources tell Action News that more arrests are likely in connection with these explosions.
SEE ALSO: ATM explosion in Northeast Philadelphia leaves cash strewn about parking lot