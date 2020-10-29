ATM explosions in Philadelphia linked to homemade devices

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7436233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation is underway in Philadelphia after police find explosives and other suspicious cargo inside a van at Logan Circle on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two more ATMs and a SEPTA kiosk were blown up in a third night of looting in Philadelphia following peaceful protests in the wake of the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.The explosions came hours after an abandoned van was discovered on Logan Circle with explosives inside. The black van also contained what authorities describe as burglary tools.They believe this van could be part of a looting operation. Two people inside were taken into custody.The ATF called these instruments "M-type devices" and are homemade or illegally manufactured. Possession of these devices can result in felony charges."These devices are not firecrackers. These are dangerous, explosive materials that can cause serious physical injury and or death," said Agent in Charge Matthew Varisco of the ATF.Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, there was an explosion at a SEPTA kiosk at the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station on Frankford Avenue. Police said a group of men was seen running away and got into a burgundy SUV with New York tags. The vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Ludlow Street.Then, there was an ATM explosion in the drive-thru of a PNC Bank on the 400 block of West Tabor Road around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. A group of males was seen running away.Around 1 a.m. on the 7100 block of Hegerman Street, an ATM exploded outside a pizza store. Police said no money was taken from the machine. Up to five men were seen running from the location.No injuries were reported and the Bomb Squad was called in. At least 20 ATMs have been destroyed in the past three nights.Then around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 1000 block of Stevens Terrace. A plastic shopping bag containing a stick of dynamite and M-80 was found under a tree outside a home.Kevin Bolden was the man who found the explosives. He stumbled upon a bag while taking out the trash this morning. It was sitting at the base of a nearby tree. Bolden picked it up to throw it away."I opened it and I saw one red stick, and a tannish color stick with the wick sticking out and I put it back down and called the police," said Bolden.When asked, "What was going through your mind?" Bolden replied, "Please don't blow up on me. I didn't come this far to get blown up on."Police arrived and recovered the bag of explosives without incident.The ATF has not said if the incidents of blown up ATMs across the Philadelphia are connected, or if there was a group of people acting in concert.