Caught on Video: Thieves seen dragging ATM out of Philadelphia deli

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating another ATM theft in Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows the theft at Martinez Deli on the 200 block of Olney Avenue just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police say one of two male suspects approached the counter and threatened an employee with a gun.

The other suspect then forcibly removes the ATM and drags it outside.

The thieves placed the machine in a gray 2010 to 2012 Toyota Rav 4 and fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3353/3354.

ATM thefts have been on the rise in Philadelphia. Police said at least five other machines have been stolen since late September.