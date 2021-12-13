theft

Suspects steal ATM from corner store in Philadelphia's Ogontz section: Police

Police said two men pulled up next to the corner store and used a hand truck to remove the ATM.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a corner store in the city's Ogontz section.

According to investigators, the crime happened at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police said two men pulled up next to the corner store and used a hand truck to remove the machine.

Investigators are now looking for a gold GMC Yukon or Tahoe in connection with the theft.


The suspects were last seen heading north on Ogontz Avenue.
