Suspects steal ATM from corner store in Philadelphia's Ogontz section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a corner store in the city's Ogontz section.According to investigators, the crime happened at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue.Police said two men pulled up next to the corner store and used a hand truck to remove the machine.Investigators are now looking for a gold GMC Yukon or Tahoe in connection with the theft.The suspects were last seen heading north on Ogontz Avenue.