PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a person who they say tried to break into a home in the city's East Oak Lane section.
Surveillance video shows the man outside of the home on the 6600 block of North 4th street on Thursday night.
Police said the man rang the doorbell and when no one answered he broke a window but was scared off by an alarm.
Nothing was taken from the home.
Attempted burglary caught on camera in East Oak Lane
