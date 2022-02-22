New video: Police look to identify suspects in West Philadelphia attempted car theft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are hoping some new video of an attempted car theft in West Philadelphia may help track down the criminals behind the crime.In the video, three young men are seen approaching a car that was left on and double-parked here on South 45th Street on February 2.Police said there were two young children in that car at the time.One suspect can be seen getting in the car before driving several hundred feet and jumping out.The car then crashed into another vehicle. No one was hurtAnyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.