Attorney charged after allegedly spitting at Black Lives Matter protester

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- An attorney in Wisconsin is facing charges after she was apparently caught on camera spitting in the face of a Black Lives Matter protester.

Video shows demonstrators at a rally in suburban Milwaukee on Saturday.

The protesters demanded the woman move her car after she parked in their path.

Moments later, you see her apparently spitting on a 17-year-old protest organizer.

"I continue to be mentally and physically shaken to be assaulted by an adult in my community during the pandemic," said Eric Lucas, protester. "Again and again, I am viewed not as a child but as a color."

Police arrested 64-year-old Stephanie Rapkin later that night.

She was reportedly arrested again the following day, after allegedly shoving a woman who was writing protest messages in chalk on a sidewalk.
