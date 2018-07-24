Attorney General Jeff Sessions says 'lock her up' at high school event

LUKE BARR
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said "lock her up" at an event on Tuesday - joining a refrain of calls to jail former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that was often shouted at Trump presidential campaign rallies during the 2016 elections.

Sessions laughed as the gathering of conservatives at a high school leadership summit chanted "lock her up."

"I heard that a long time, over the last campaign," he remarked still smiling after the chant was over.

This is a developing story. Please fresh for details.
