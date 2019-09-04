ATV riders assault man and woman after they express disgust, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man and a woman were assaulted by several men who were riding ATVs in Center City.According to investigators, the victims were walking on the 300 block of North Broad Street around 10:30 p.m. on August 24 when they were accosted by several men on ATVs.Police said the riders sped past the couple, causing them to throw their hands up in the air in disapproval.The couple kept walking north on Broad Street when three of the ATV riders pulled onto the sidewalk and began following them.Police said when the man and woman stopped on the 300 block of North Broad the suspects got off the ATVs and punched the woman in the back of the head and knocked the man to the ground, breaking his ankle.The 49-year-old man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. There is no word on his condition or the condition of the 49-year-old female.According to investigators, the suspects drove away on their ATVs in an unknown direction.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.