2 stabbed, 1 fatally, at Austin retail plaza after coffee shop altercation; Suspect then jumps off roof

AUSTIN, Texas -- Two people were stabbed, one fatally, at an Austin, Texas, retail plaza after a man got into an altercation at a nearby coffee shop, was detained by customers, and escaped.

Austin police reported the incident around 7:30 a.m. on South Congress Avenue, an area adjacent to a popular downtown shopping district known for its "I Love You So Much" mural.

Officials said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his 50s sustained life-threatening injuries. Two others were injured and treated at the scene.

Police said the incident started as an altercation at a coffee shop and escalated, leaving one person injured.

Patrons detained the attacker, but he broke away before authorities arrived. Officials said police chased the man on foot.

The man then allegedly stabbed two people at a nearby retail plaza, killing one, police said. The victims were found inside Freebirds World Burrito.

After the stabbing, the alleged attacker managed to get onto a building's rooftop and jump, police said.

Three people were taken to the hospital: the suspect, the stabbing victim and the coffee shop patron.

Stacy Romine said she witnessed the attack while out to get her morning coffee and then saw the attacker leap head-first from the roof of a nearby building.

"There was nothing that provoked it," Romine, 33, told The Associated Press. "This guy was not OK."

Romine said the man was "obviously under the influence of something" when he hit an elderly man at a coffee shop off a retail plaza.

The identities of the suspect and victims were not released.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News