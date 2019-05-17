Authorities: 1 dead, 1 missing, 1 hurt after home explosion

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. -- Authorities say one person has been killed and another is missing after an explosion destroyed a home in northeastern Pennsylvania.Another person was injured in the blast, which occurred just before 2 a.m. Friday in Dorrance.Emergency responders found an injured adult man outside the home when they arrived. He told them his parents were still inside the home, and one body was found a short time later.But the body was so badly burned, authorities say they don't know if it was a man or a woman.The injured man was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his injuries were not immediately disclosed.The cause of the blast remains under investigation.