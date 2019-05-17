Authorities: 1 dead, 1 missing, 1 hurt after home explosion

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. -- Authorities say one person has been killed and another is missing after an explosion destroyed a home in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Another person was injured in the blast, which occurred just before 2 a.m. Friday in Dorrance.

Emergency responders found an injured adult man outside the home when they arrived. He told them his parents were still inside the home, and one body was found a short time later.

But the body was so badly burned, authorities say they don't know if it was a man or a woman.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his injuries were not immediately disclosed.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pa. newsexplosion
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for possible serial bank robber in Bensalem
New video shows N.J. teacher crashing into pizza shop
Philadelphia announces road closures for Biden rally
Child nearly hit by car failing to yield to school bus
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-495 in Claymont
Boy, 12, missing since Wednesday in Philly
Barricade situation after Phila. police serve warrant on suspect
Show More
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39
3 charged in killing of pregnant woman, removing baby from womb
Police: Woman shot to death may have been in crossfire
13 decontaminated after Chester fire, hazmat
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
More TOP STORIES News