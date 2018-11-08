EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4645133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow spoke to Eyewitness News and said investigators believe the suspect is dead after opening fire at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.

A gunman shot and killed 12 people including a sheriff's deputy Wednesday in Southern California, using a handgun and smoke bombs at a country dance bar on "college night" and sending hundreds of panicking people toward the exits with some breaking windows to escape, authorities and witnesses said.Venutra County sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow, as well as Sheriff Geoff Dean, said the suspect is dead inside the venue.In addition to the those killed inside, upwards of 10 to 12 additional victims with minor injuries fled scene on their own and took themselves to local hospitals, police say.Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian said hundreds of people were inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks at 11:20 p.m. local time, and shots were still being fired when deputies arrived.Authorities said hundreds of people were inside the bar when the gunfire rang out. In an interview, Buschow came close to tears and said he knows the wounded deputy."It's been a rough night for all of us," he said.During a press briefing, Dean identified the sergeant as Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department who considered retiring within the next year. At points he choked up, but said that Helus died a hero."Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff's sergeant. He was totally committed. He gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people," he said.Dean also said in his 41 years in law enforcement, he'd never experienced a mass shooting."I never thought I would see the things around the country that would happen, but I've learned it doesn't matter what community you're in, it doesn't matter how safe your community is, it can happen anywhere," he said.Witness John Hedge, of Moorpark, said he saw a suspect throwing smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant. He also said he saw a security guard get shot."I was at the front door and I was talking to my stepdad. I just started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up - the security guard is dead. Well, I don't want to say he was dead, but he was shot."He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register...and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door," he said.Hodge added that there may have been about 12 shots by the time he got out of the door.He said the gunman had a beard, wore a hat, had a black jacket and may have had glasses."I thought it was a joke when the shots started firing. I know people there. I hope everybody's OK. I don't know how I didn't get shot," the man said.Tim, Hodge's stepfather, who was in tears, said he was next to the entrance about to leave after playing pool when smoke came into the room."He fired the first shot. I knew it was live. I knew it was real. My son thought it was a joke so I pulled him down and got some cover. I looked up and he was moving to the right. He shot the front doorman, who was just a young man. Then he shot the cashier, just a young girl."Then he started moving to the right. He wasn't looking at us. Then he went into the office, where all the cash and stuff is. He didn't say anything at all. He just started shooting," he said.It was college night and country two-step lessons were being offered Wednesday at the Borderline, according to its website.Kuredjian said it has been "quite some time" since there was a shooting of any kind in Thousand Oaks, a city of about 130,000 people about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles, just across the county line.___AP journalists Andrew Dalton and Michelle A. Monroe contributed to this report.-----