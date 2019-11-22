murder suicide

Authorities: Family of 3 found dead in Montgomery County was murder-suicide

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Authorities in Pennsylvania say a woman stabbed her parents to death before turning the weapon on herself.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that the three people found dead in an Erdenheim, Springfield Township, home was a murder-suicide.



Authorities say 71-year-old Robert McIntyre and 71-year-old Sheila Dolan were found with stabs wounds and head injuries.

Their daughter, 27-year-old Julia McIntyre, died of self-inflicted stab wounds.

The bodies were discovered Monday evening during a wellness check.
norristown boroughstabbingmurder suicide
