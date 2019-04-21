Authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide in Delaware County

SHARON HILL, Pa. -- Authorities in Delaware County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Saturday night.Family members tell Action News a woman and man were found shot to death inside a home in the 100 block of Laurel Road in Sharon Hill.A one-year-old child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is alive.Delaware County District Attorney's Office is handling the case and will not comment.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.