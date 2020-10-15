Authorities investigate hazmat situation in Winslow Township, New Jersey

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A hazmat situation is under investigation in Winslow Township, Camden County, according to authorities.
According to investigators, an unknown substance was found inside a home on Bennedette Drive when police carried out a search warrant Thursday morning.
Police say first responders will continue to work in the area until the substance is identified.
No injuries have been reported, police said.
