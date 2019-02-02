Authorities investigate police-involved shooting in Wilmington

Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Wilmington.The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 27th and Moore streets.Police say they received a 911 call from a woman reporting that she was the victim of a carjacking.The woman described her vehicle as well as two suspects, both with masks and one armed with a handgun. She also reported that one of the suspects held a gun to her head during the carjacking.Shortly after, police located a vehicle matching the description and confirmed it was the vehicle that had been carjacked.A Wilmington Police officer engaged with the occupants of the vehicle before discharging a department-issued firearm and striking one of the suspects.The officer, who was uninjured, rendered first aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived.The suspect was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition.A firearm was recovered at the scene.The second suspect was taken into custody.The incident remains under investigation.-----