Authorities launch homicide investigation after woman's body found in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in New Jersey have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a Burlington County woman whose body was discovered in a Camden park.
The discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday in Farnham Park on the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.
Officials said the victim was a 31-year-old woman; her name has not been released.
The cause of death is unknown at this time, but authorities said the death has been ruled a homicide.
