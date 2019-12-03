Authorities launch homicide investigation after woman's body found in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in New Jersey have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a Burlington County woman whose body was discovered in a Camden park.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday in Farnham Park on the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.

Officials said the victim was a 31-year-old woman; her name has not been released.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, but authorities said the death has been ruled a homicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden (new jersey)camden countybody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
Mysteries remain after Pa. mom's arrest in deaths of 2 children
6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Montco man charged with more than 150 counts of child porn
Victim in Florence Twp. fire identified
Show More
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
DA files charges against employees, security firms working on pipeline
Cell phone, foot chase lead to carjacker suspect's arrest
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks Co.
More TOP STORIES News