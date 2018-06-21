Authorities search for Pa. man for threatening Pres. Trump

Federal and local authorities are seeking a Pennsylvania man on allegations that he threatened several government officials, including President Trump.U.S. Marshals say authorities served a search warrant at the McAdoo home of 26-year-old Shawn Christy early Wednesday but didn't find him.A poster released by marshals say Christy is wanted for failure to appear on aggravated assault charges in Schuylkill County and a probation violation in Northampton County.He's accused of threatening the president as well as the Northampton County district attorney and police via social media. Officials think he may be hiding in nearby woods.Christy was convicted in 2012 of harassing the Alaska lawyers of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.A call to the public defender representing him in the state case rang unanswered Wednesday.------