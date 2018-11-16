Authorities: Woman killed, 3 injured in Trenton fire

Authorities: Woman killed, 3 people injured in house fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.

TRENTON (WPVI) --
Authorities say a fast-moving house fire in New Jersey's capital city has left a woman dead and three other people injured.

Trenton fire officials say the fire in the 400 block of Reservoir Street started around 10 a.m. Thursday and spread quickly through the home. Firefighters then battled the blaze for an hour before they were able to bring it under control.

All four victims were pulled from the home and taken to hospitals. The name of the woman who died and details on the other victims were not released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities say several people who live in nearby homes were displaced by the blaze.

