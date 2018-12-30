U.S. & WORLD

14 car models going away in 2019

Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 30, 2018.

When the calendar turns to the new year, we'll be saying goodbye to a few cars.

According to projections by car buying advice site Edmunds, about 50-percent of vehicles sold in 2019 will be SUVs or crossovers.

Some of the vehicles going away include the Ford Taurus, Chevrolet Cruz and Impala, the Volkswagen Beetle, Honda CR-Z and Nissan Juke, which is being replaced by the new Kicks.

