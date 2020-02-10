Automotive

How electric cars became all the rage in the auto industry

New cars ... They're electric


The industry's biggest trend is electric vehicles. Manufacturers are making a big push but challenges still remain.

Is there enough infrastructure in place? What about range anxiety? Where will the batteries go? Some big questions remain before electric vehicles take hold.

At the Auto Show, the future is now with a number of electric cars on display. We check out some offerings from Volkswagen, Ford and other EV cars.

You can watch the entire 6abc 2020 Auto Show Special with hosts Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, Ducis Rodgers, Adam Joseph, and Alicia Vitarelli anytime online at https://6abc.com/autoshow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecenter city philadelphiaauto showphiladelphia auto showautoshowcarsclassic cars
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prominent Delaware County attorney faces child porn charges
Lockdown lifted, at least 6 in custody after brawl at Philadelphia high school
Danielle Outlaw starts first day as Philly's new police commissioner
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
2 stabbed near popular bar in South Phillly, police say
Democrats make final push in New Hampshire
Phillies single game tickets go on sale Wednesday
Show More
Red Carpet Rundown: Hollywood's biggest night
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Arkansas shooting leaves gunman dead, 2 officers hurt
Philadelphia schools improve for 4th consecutive year
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
More TOP STORIES News