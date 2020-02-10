How electric cars became all the rage in the auto industry

New cars ... They're electric
The industry's biggest trend is electric vehicles. Manufacturers are making a big push but challenges still remain.
Is there enough infrastructure in place? What about range anxiety? Where will the batteries go? Some big questions remain before electric vehicles take hold.
At the Auto Show, the future is now with a number of electric cars on display. We check out some offerings from Volkswagen, Ford and other EV cars.
You can watch the entire 6abc 2020 Auto Show Special with hosts Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, Ducis Rodgers, Adam Joseph, and Alicia Vitarelli anytime online at https://6abc.com/autoshow.