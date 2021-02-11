2021 6abc Auto Show Experience hosted by Karen Rogers and Ducis Rodgers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The pandemic put the auto industry on hold. Dealerships closed and manufacturers shut down creating a challenging year in 2020.Despite the problems, the industry showed resilience with sales heading in the right direction in the last quarter of the year.Automakers continue to push out advanced technology with electrification the biggest trend driving the industry.We rounded up 6 must-see vehicles that are hitting the highway soon.Some are still under wraps, while others will be hitting the market this year. Bet you never thought you'd see an all-electric hummer or a Ferrari SUV.But we've got them all, from sports cars, to utility vehicles to wide load trucks.Normally our matchmaker is picking Bentley's and Maserati's but this time around we put him on a budget.All the vehicles he found were under $25,000.We've got sporty cars for young professionals, safety features for first time drivers, picks for truck-lovers and tips for used car buyers.The team at Car Effex turns vehicles into works of art with a client list that includes local celebrities like Jason Peters, Darius Slay, Carson Wentz and Jalen Mills.The latest project for rapper Lil Uzi Vert is a rebuilt Dodge Hellcat that is being given away in a raffle. The shop can do everything from custom wraps designed on site to engine swaps and interior makeovers.587 Mantua Boulevard, Sewell, NJ 08080Car-lovers assemble! We rounded up three local car clubs sharing the love of vehicles and spreading a little joy in the community.was founded in 2006. Based in Philadelphia, members come from a variety of neighborhoods in the city to bond over cars of all kinds.They travel to shows, work on each other's rides and hang out at their North Philadelphia clubhouse.Theis celebrating 50 years of touting the importance of trucks. The national organization has more than 3,000 members each sharing a passion for trucks big and small.has been around for 54 years, bringing Corvette enthusiasts together in Delaware County.They have given rides to Miss America and chauffeured guests at the 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. They also raffle off a Corvette every year with proceeds going to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.3261 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 1913485 South Walnut Street, Boyertown, PA 19512Media, PAThis year's Philadelphia Auto Show was postponed because of the pandemic but there are tentative plans to host the show in June at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.The team behind the event is making every effort to produce a show but the details will be determined over the next few months.In the meantime, they have produced the annual Buyer's Guide, showcasing every car that would have been on the Convention Center floor.You can get all the specs, pictures and local dealers offering the latest the industry has to offer.The producers of the Philadelphia Auto Show, the Auto Dealer's Association of Greater Philadelphia, have launched a virtual campaign to raise money for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.The annual Black Tie Tailgate Gala that usually kicks off the Philadelphia Auto Show has been canceled this year due to the pandemic. The event has served as a fundraiser for CHOP for 35 years raising nearly $10 million.This year, they will be doing a digital campaign in an effort to keep the giving nature of the relationship alive.East Norriton, PA