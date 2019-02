EMBED >More News Videos Police in Delaware are reminding residents not to leave their cars warming up with the keys in the ignition. Alicia Vitarelli has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2019.

Witness tips have led police in Delaware to arrest four suspects in connection with a string of stolen vehicles.New Castle County police say five vehicles were stolen between Monday and Tuesday morning.During each incident, the stolen vehicle was unlocked and running with the keys inside.Police arrested 19-year-old Malik Thompson, 30-year-old Mary Smart, 20-year-old Frank Torres, and 22-year-old Christina Havens.Four of the five vehicles were also recovered.