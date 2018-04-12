CONSUMER

43,000 Pennsylvania drivers need to find new insurance by Thursday

43K Pa. drivers must get new insurance. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018. (Shutterstock)

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department is telling approximately 43,000 drivers they will need to find new auto insurance by Thursday night.

On March 22, Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman announced a Texas court issued an order of liquidation for Access Insurance Company, an auto insurer that has 42,785 policies in Pennsylvania.

The liquidation order was signed after the Texas Insurance Department determined Access Insurance to be insolvent.

Pennsylvanians who have auto insurance with Access Insurance Company were not affected right away.

They continued to have coverage. However, that only lasted for 30 days from the date the liquidation order was signed on March 13. This mean Pennsylvania drivers with Access Insurance need to find new coverage with another company no later than Thursday - April 12.

Altman said all Access Insurance Company policies will terminate at 11:59 p.m. on April 12.

"Pennsylvania drivers who have coverage through Access Insurance Company should file any claims that may arise at www.access.com, or by calling 1-866-747-6931, until their current policy expires or until April 12," Altman said in a release.

Claims filed during this period will be paid through the Pennsylvania Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association.

Cantilo & Bennett, L.L.P. of Austin, Texas has been appointed as the Special Deputy Receiver to manage the liquidation. Policyholders with questions can contact them at www.accessinsurancesdr.com, or by calling 512-478-6000.

"Pre-paid premiums will be refunded to policyholders as soon as practical. Policyholders do not need to take any action to receive refunds," Altman said.

Consumers with questions may also call the Pennsylvania Insurance Department Consumer Services Bureau at 1-877-881-6388.

